Great Lakes Institute Of Management Admission 2021 Open; All You Need To Know

Great Lakes Institute Of Management Admissions 2021 Open; All You Need To Know

Great Lakes Institute of Management is inviting applications for the academic year 2021 in the online mode under Great Lakes Institute of Management Admission 2021. Candidates willing to pursue PGDM from Great Lakes can fill the application form for cycle 1 before the last date i.e. November 22, 2020. The great Lakes application form is available for both Gurgaon and Chennai campuses. Candidates applying for admission in Great Lakes must have GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT scores. Once the registration process is over, candidates will be shortlisted for a personal interview round which will be held in six cities. Interested candidates can either through a common application form for both Great Lakes Chennai and Great Lakes Gurgaon or they can apply separately.

Important Dates of Great Lakes Institute of Management Admission 2021

Events Dates Start of Registration Process September 9, 2020 Last date of Registration for cycle 1 November 22, 2020 Last date of Registration for cycle 2 January 31, 2021 Last date of Registration for cycle 3 TBN





Great Lakes Institute of Management 2021 Admission Eligibility Criteria

Before filling the application form or registering themselves, candidates must refer to the official eligibility criteria. Details pertaining to the entrance exam to be qualified, educational degree required, marks required are mentioned below and can be referred by candidates before they fill the Great Lakes Institute of Management Admissions 2021 application form.

Scores Accepted for Great Lakes Institute of Management Admissions 2021

Entrance Exam

Candidates are required to appear for - CAT taken in 2019/2020

GMAT taken after 1st January 2019

CMAT taken in 2020/2021

XAT taken in 2020/2021





Qualifying Degree

All candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree from any recognized university. However, final year candidates can also apply for Great Lakes Institute of Management 2021 Admissions.

Work Experience

Note that to apply for Great Lakes Institute of Management Admissions 2021, candidates with less than of 2 years of work experience will only be considered.

Selection Process of Great Lakes Institute of Management Admissions 2021

Once the application process is completed, candidates will be shortlisted by Great Lakes Institute of Management for Personal Interview rounds. The evaluation will be done on basis of academic abilities, entrance test scores, values diversity and other related factors.

Fee Structure for Great Lakes Institute of Management Admissions 2021

Selected candidates will have to pay the PGDM fees as given follows-