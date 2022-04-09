Image credit: Shutterstock GPAT 2022 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

GPAT 2022: The Graduate Pharmacy Admission Test (GPAT) 2022 will be held today, April 9. The GPAT 2022 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon at test centres across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released GPAT admit card on its official website – gpat.nta.nic.in. To download admit cards, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to login to the NTA website.

GPAT 2022 question paper will have questions from topics like Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology. After qualifying the test, for admission, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college with GPAT score.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance examination for entry into MPharma programme offered by All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved institutions. GPAT 2022 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. For admission, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college with GPAT score.

Till 2018, the test was conducted by the AICTE. The NTA has been conducting this test since 2019.

GPAT 2022: Exam Day Instructions

Here are the exam day guidelines candidates must follow: