GPAT 2022 To Be Held Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
The GPAT 2022 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon at test centres across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released GPAT admit card on its official website – gpat.nta.nic.in.
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here Read More
GPAT 2022: The Graduate Pharmacy Admission Test (GPAT) 2022 will be held today, April 9. The GPAT 2022 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon at test centres across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released GPAT admit card on its official website – gpat.nta.nic.in. To download admit cards, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to login to the NTA website.
Admission Open: To Apply for B.Pharma at UPES Dehradun Click Here.
Don't Miss: Free eBooks and Sample Papers for GPAT 2022 Preparation, Download Now
GPAT 2022 question paper will have questions from topics like Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology. After qualifying the test, for admission, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college with GPAT score.
Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance examination for entry into MPharma programme offered by All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved institutions. GPAT 2022 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. For admission, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college with GPAT score.
Till 2018, the test was conducted by the AICTE. The NTA has been conducting this test since 2019.
GPAT 2022: Exam Day Instructions
Here are the exam day guidelines candidates must follow:
- Candidates must arrive at the examination centre one hour before the start of the examination.
- Carry face mask, hand sanitiser, and maintain social distancing at the exam centre.
- Candidates should carry the admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport.
- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, bags inside the examination centre.