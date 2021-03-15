Image credit: Shutterstock GPAT result 2021 will be announced on official websites, nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in

Result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 is expected today, March 15, as per the examination calendar of the National Testing Agency, which administers the exam. When announced, GPAT result 2021 will be available on the official websites of NTA and candidates will have to login with their credentials to download scorecards. The GPAT 2021 website, gpat.nta.nic.in, will host the results. The result link will also be available through nta.ac.in.

The GPAT result is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges for admission. Candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college for admission.

How To Download GPAT 2021 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result download link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Login with GPAT application number, date of birth and the auto-generated security pin.

Step 4: Click on the submit icon to download results.

Details of the seat allocation process will be displayed on the official website after announcement of result.

Participating institutes will release their respective cutoff scores for admission to pharmacy programmes after announcement of results. Candidates who meet the requirements set by institutes will participate in further rounds of the admission process, which may comprise group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI).

The final selection of a candidate will be based on performance in group discussion and personal interview rounds.