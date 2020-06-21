Education ministry is working out a grading system for board exam results

Education ministry is likely to take key decisions on board exams on Monday, June 22, sources said that the ministry will come out with uniform decision for the entire country. The decision will encompass all exams including board exams and entrance examinations.

The decision will come ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday. In response to a plea filed by parent of some students, the top court had sought CBSE's response on matter pertaining to the remaining exams. The plea sought quashing of the notification for conducting remaining examinations of Class 12. CBSE had asked for a short adjournment and the court posted the matter for further hearing on June 23.

An education ministry source told NDTV that a uniform grading system is being worked out and will be announced soon. The grading system will consider marks scored by a student in internal assessment.

Several education boards, including CBSE, CISCE, and state boards, had conducted board examination for few papers before the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing lockdown. Marks scored in such papers will also be considered during grading.

The source form education ministry said that the possibility of certain exams being postponed further cannot be ruled out.

The source also added that the decision will be implemented for the whole country irrespective of education boards. All states, including the red and green zones will be taken into consideration.

Both the health ministry and home ministry are being consulted with safety and welfare of students as the top priority.

CBSE, CISCE and several education boards had to postpone board exams for one or more papers keeping in mind students’ safety in wake on the covid-19 pandemic.

CBSE and CISCE later scheduled examination for postponed papers in July. Several state board followed suit. However, the decision did not sit down well with students, parents and guardians who implored the education ministry to keep students’ safety in mind and cancel or further postpone the exams. Similar requests were put forth on social media for entrance examinations like JEE Main and NEET UG.



