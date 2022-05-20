GPAT Result 2022 Declared; Here’s How To Download Score Card
GPAT Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for GPAT 2022 on April 9, 2022, can check their score card on the website- gpat.nta.nic.in.
NTA GPAT Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, or GPAT 2022. The GPAT 2022 results are available on the GPAT NTA official website- gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for GPAT 2022 on April 9, 2022, can check their score card on the website by submitting their application number, date of birth and security pin number. GPAT answer key was released on April 30, 2022.
A total number of 53,302 candidates had registered for the exam and 50,508 candidates appeared for the Computer Based Test- GPAT 2022. “The examination was conducted in 121 cities in 336 centres. A total number of 339 observers, 124 city-coordinators, 18 regional coordinators & 02 national coordinators were deployed to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination in the centre,” NTA on the official notice said.
GPAT Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the GPAT official website- gpat.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads ‘Result of GPAT -2022 is Live Now’
- Submit required details on the login page
- Your GPAT Result 2022 will appear on the screen
GPAT 2022 Result: Details Shared By NTA
- The candidate’s particulars including category and person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) have been indicated as mentioned by the candidate in the online application form.
- The examination was conducted in CBT mode.
- In order to make the examination system transparent, the question paper and recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by examinees.
- To ensure accuracy and transparency of results, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges by the candidates. The examinations were conducted with due COVID-19 precautions.
