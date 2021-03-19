  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores from the official site, gpat.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 11:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores from the official site, gpat.nta.nic.in. NTA has released the final answer key on March 18, 2021.

GPAT 2021, the three-hour entrance examination, was held by NTA in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on February 27. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to the MPharma courses.

GPAT 2021 Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: 'GPAT 2021 Results'

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Upon successful login. GPAT 2021 results will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout

What’s Next?

Now pharmacy candidates will be required to apply separately at the participating institutes that accept GPAT scores.

The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions, university departments, constituent colleges, affiliated colleges.

The institutes will conduct the counselling rounds at their level for admission to admission to postgraduate pharmacy programmes.

