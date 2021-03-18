GPAT Answer Keys Released; Result To Be Declared Soon

GPAT result to be declared soon

The National Testing Agency has released the final answer keys for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2021) on its official website gpat.nta.nic.in. The candidates can access the GPAT answer keys by visiting the official website and clicking on the link. They will have login to access the GPAT question paper. They can use the answer keys to calculate their probable scores in the Pharmacy entrance exam. The NTA is expected to soon release the GPAT results.

Direct link to GPAT answer keys

How To Use GPAT Answer Key

Step 1 Click on the official GPAT answer key link, which is available above

Step 2 Login to the applicant portal of GPAT 2021 by entering application number and password/date of birth

Step 3 Cross-check the particular code-wise answer key

Step 4 Match the answers marked with the solutions provided in GPAT 2021 answer key

Step 5 Download the GPAT questions along with its solutions for future references

How To Calculate GPAT Scores

Cross-check the answers marked in the response sheet with NTA GPAT solutions 2021, then calculate number of correct and incorrect answers marks in the GPAT 2021 exam. Multiply total correct answers with four marks and incorrect responses with one mark and deduct the total correct answers from wrong attempts

GPAT 2021 for admission to postgraduate pharmacy courses was held on February 27 in two shifts. The first between 9 am and 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The test, held for a total duration of three hours, comprised questions from Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology and other subjects.

Earlier NTA had released the provisional answer keys. The GPAT candidates had been allowed to challenge the answer keys in case of any conflict or confusion. They had to submit a supporting document to provide basis to their claims. The NTA will now release the final results.

The qualifying candidates will be able to sit for the subsequent admission rounds to be selected at the participating pharmacy institutes.