GPAT 2022: NTA To Conduct Pharmacy Entrance Test On April 9; Admit Card Soon At Gpat.nta.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA to conduct GPAT 2022 on April 9.

GPAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022 on Saturday, April 9. The admit card for the GPAT 2022 entrance examination is expected to be released soon. Candidates who have registered for the pharmacy entrance test will be able to download the GPAT hall tickets 2022 through the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in, once released.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance examination for entry into MPharma programme offered by All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved institutions.

Till 2018, the test was conducted by the AICTE. The NTA has been conducting this test since 2019.

GPAT 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website gpat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "GPAT hall ticket 2022 download" link.

Enter all the required details and click on submit.

The GPAT 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

GPAT 2022 question paper will have questions from topics like Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology.

Aspirants can take mock tests hosted by the NTA to understand the pattern of the exam.

After qualifying the test, for admission, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college with GPAT score.