GPAT 2022: NTA Releases Admit Card; Important Details To Follow

Aspirants who have applied for the pharmacy entrance test will be able to download the GPAT hall tickets or admit card through the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in by using their application number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 10:33 pm IST

Admit card of GPAT 2022 is now released
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, or GPAT 2022 on April 6. Aspirants who have applied for the pharmacy entrance test will be able to download the GPAT hall tickets or admit card through the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in by using their application number and date of birth. NTA will be conducting GPAT 2022 on April 9, 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm through the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CPAT 2022 is a national-level entrance examination for entry into MPharma programme offered by All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved institutions.

GPAT 2022: How To Download Admit Card

  • Go to the official website gpat.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "GPAT hall ticket 2022 download" link.
  • Enter all the required details and click on submit.
  • The GPAT 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a print out for future reference.

GPAT 2022 question paper will have questions on topics like Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology.

GPAT 2022: Important Details To Note

  • The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.
  • Admit Card will not be sent by post.
  • The candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon.
  • Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.
  • Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.
GPAT Admit Cards

