GPAT 2022 Application Starts; Direct Link Here
The online application window for GPAT 2022 has started. Candidates can apply online on the website -- gpat.nta.nic.in.
The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) registration process has begun. Candidates willing to appear for GPAT 2022 for admission to MPharm programmes can apply online at gpat.nta.nic.in. The last date to register for GPAT 2022 is March 17. However, the last date to pay the GPAT application fee is March 18 (11:50 pm).
To be considered eligible to register for GPAT 2022, candidates must have a bachelors degree in pharmacy courses from a recognized university, college or whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2022-23. The candidate must also be a citizen of India. There is no age restriction.
GPAT 2022: Steps To Apply
- Go to the GPAT official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in
- Click on link -- Registration for GPAT 2022
- On the next window, click on “New Registartion”
- Proceed as directed and fill in the personal details including name, address and education qualification
- Upload required documents
- Pay the application fee
- Submit
GPAT 2022 Direct Link
“The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for latest updates,” an NTA statement said. “For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in,” it added.