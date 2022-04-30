GPAT 2022 Answer Key Released At Gpat.nta.nic.in; Know How To Challenge, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock GPAT 2022 answer key is released by NTA

Answer Key Of GPAT 2022: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the provisional answer key of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, or GPAT 2022. The GPAT 2022 answer key is available at the official website gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the GPAT 2022 on April 9, 2022, can visit the website to view the answer key. The GPAT 2022 answer key will be available on the website till May 2, 2022. Besides releasing the answer key, NTA has also come up with the GPAT 2022 question papers on the mentioned website.

Admission Open: To Apply for B.Pharma at UPES Dehradun Click Here. Don't Miss: Free eBooks and Sample Papers for GPAT 2022 Preparation, Download Now

Along with the answer key, the NTA has also released the GPAT 2022 question papers. “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA on the notice said.

GPAT Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download

Candidates must follow these steps to download the GPAT answer key 2022 from the official website:

Visit the website gpat.nta.nic.in. Log in with the credentials such as application number, password, and security pin. Click on the GPAT 2022 answer key link. The code-wise answer key will be seen on the screen. Check the marked answers against the answer key. Download the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

How To Challenge GPAT Answer Key 2022