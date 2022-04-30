GPAT 2022 Answer Key Released At Gpat.nta.nic.in; Know How To Challenge, Other Details
Candidates who appeared for the GPAT 2022 on April 9, 2022, can visit the website gpat.nta.nic.in to view the answer key.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
Answer Key Of GPAT 2022: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the provisional answer key of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, or GPAT 2022. The GPAT 2022 answer key is available at the official website gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the GPAT 2022 on April 9, 2022, can visit the website to view the answer key. The GPAT 2022 answer key will be available on the website till May 2, 2022. Besides releasing the answer key, NTA has also come up with the GPAT 2022 question papers on the mentioned website.
Admission Open: To Apply for B.Pharma at UPES Dehradun Click Here.
Don't Miss: Free eBooks and Sample Papers for GPAT 2022 Preparation, Download Now
Along with the answer key, the NTA has also released the GPAT 2022 question papers. “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA on the notice said.
GPAT Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download
Candidates must follow these steps to download the GPAT answer key 2022 from the official website:
- Visit the website gpat.nta.nic.in.
- Log in with the credentials such as application number, password, and security pin.
- Click on the GPAT 2022 answer key link.
- The code-wise answer key will be seen on the screen.
- Check the marked answers against the answer key.
- Download the answer key and response sheet for future reference.
How To Challenge GPAT Answer Key 2022
- Visit the website gpat.nta.nic.in
- Log in with your application number and date of birth and enter the security pin as displayed and submit.
- Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”.
- The question IDs will appear in sequential order.
- The ID next to the question under the column Correct Option(s) stands for the correct answer key to be used by NTA. The dropped questions are highlighted and not for the challenge.
- If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.
- After clicking your desired option, scroll down, 'Save your Claims' and move to the next screen.
- Candidates will see a display of all the option IDs that have been challenged.
- Candidates may want to upload supporting documents in which they can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).
- Click on 'Save your claims and pay fee' or in case to modify the claims, click on 'Modify your Claims'.
- After saving the claims, candidates will find a screen displaying their challenges.
- Now, pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of a required fee.
- Select Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged. Make payment through debit/credit card/net banking/Paytm.