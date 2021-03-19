GPAT 2021 Result To Be Declared Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 soon.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 2:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2021) soon. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores from the official site, gpat.nta.nic.in. NTA has released the final answer key on March 18, 2021.

GPAT 2021, the three-hour entrance examination, was held by NTA in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on February 27. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to the MPharma courses.

GPAT 2021 Result: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: 'GPAT 2021 Results'

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Upon successful login. GPAT 2021 results will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout

What’s Next?

Once the result is declared, candidates will be required to apply separately at the participating institutes that accept GPAT scores.

The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions, university departments, constituent colleges, affiliated colleges.

The institutes will conduct the counselling rounds at their level for admission to pharmacy programmes.

