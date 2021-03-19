GPAT 2021: Over Four Thousand Qualify MPharm Entrance Exam

  • Home
The NTA conducted GPAT 2021 for admission to postgraduate pharmacy programmes on February 27.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 11:29 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2021 and of the 45,504 candidates who appeared for the exam, 4,447 candidates have qualified meeting the cut-off NTA scores for each category. A total of 47,942 candidates had registered for the exam for admission to MPharm programmes. GPAT 2021 was held on February 27 at 271 centres in 121 cities, said the NTA in a statement issued on Friday night.

Of the total number of candidates to appear for GPAT 2021, 24,846 were women, 20,657 were men and one transgender. While the NTA has not publicly disclosed the category-wise GPAT 2021 result statistics, those results are given in NTA scorecards. According to one accessed by Careers360, 1,782 candidates have qualified under the unreserved category, 458 from the Economical Weaker Sections (EWS), 1,179 from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 688 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 340 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

This are respective cut-off marks for each category of candidates:

Category

GPAT 2021 Cut-Off Marks Range

Unreserved

359-186

EWS

185-155

OBC

185-152

SC

185-114

ST

183-87

A total of 213 observers, 111 city-coordinators, 19 regional coordinators and two national

coordinators were deployed to oversee the process, said NTA. In addition, CCTV surveillance was carried out through 2,776 cameras and 1,844 jammers were installed at examination centres.

