GPAT 2021: NTA Extends Pharmacy Aptitude Test Application Deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) till January 30. The candidates can apply at the official website of GPAT-NTA gpat.nta.nic.in. The GPAT 2021 application fee is Rs 2,000 for the unreserved categories. The last date to submit GPAT application fee is January 31, 2021. The GPAT correction window will be opened on February 1 and 2. GPAT 2021 will be a three-hour examination to be held in two shifts-- 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Direct link for GPAT 2021 registration

Steps to submit GPAT 2021 application fee

Visit the GPAT 2021 official website

Create a new account by entering the candidate's first name, last name, email address, date of birth, educational qualifications including Class 12 certificates, and graduation certificates.

Enter a password and remember to login in later.

Upload photograph and scanned signature

Then candidates will be directed to the payment gateway. Choose the type of payment including credit card, debit card or netbanking.

Give choices for cities to appear for the examination. The candidates will receive the confirmation mail for GPAT 2021 registration.

Eligibility for GPAT 2021

The GPAT 2021 candidates must have bachelors degree in pharmacy courses from a recognized university, college or whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2021-22. The candidate must be a citizen of India though there is no age restriction.

Steps after GPAT 2021 exam

After conduction of GPAT 2021 examination, a provisional merit list will be released and interview round will be conducted before publishing the final merit list.

In case of any confusion, the Pharmacy Aptitude Test candidates can contact GPAT helpdesk at gpat@nta.ac.in or call at 0120-6895200 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.