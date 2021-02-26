GPAT 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Know Guidelines, Dress Code, Documents To Carry

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will be held tomorrow, February 27. National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the GPAT 2021 admit card on its official website- gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2021) must download their admit card from the official website.

The GPAT 2021 will be a computer-based three-hour examination to be conducted in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. All the candidates are advised to appear at the examination centre on the shift and time indicated on their GPAT admit cards.

As per the GPAT 2021 exam pattern, each question carries four marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get four marks. For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score. Un-answered/un-attempted questions will be given no marks.

Documents To Carry:

All the candidates must carry the following required documents on the exam day:

·GPAT 2021 admit card with attached photograph and thumb impression

·Duly filled self-declaration form (undertaking)

·A valid ID proof - PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, or Ration Card

·Additional coloured photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet

·PWD certificate for candidates applying under the PWD category.

Items Allowed:

Candidates can carry the following items to the examination centre:

·A transparent water bottle

·Hand sanitiser bottle (50 ml)

·Ball point pen

·Face mask

·Hand gloves

Items Prohibited:

Candidates will not be allowed to carry the following things inside the examination hall:

·Electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings

·Heavy metal objects

·Jewellery

·Wallet

·Handbags

Dress Code:

Candidates should avoid wearing shoes or footwear with thick soles. Additionally, students should also avoid wearing clothes with large buttons.