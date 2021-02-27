GPAT 2021 Exam Today; Instructions For Students, Last-Minute Checklist

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will be held today, February 27. The GPAT 2021 will be a computer-based three-hour examination to be held in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. Due to COVID-19, aspirants are expected to report at the centre as per the time mentioned in the admit card.

For the safety of aspirants, National Testing Agency (NTA) will implement COVID-19 safety measures. As per the guidelines issued, candidates must wear a mask at all times and follow social distancing norms.

Candidates who have registered for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2021) must carry the GPAT admit card released by (NTA) on its official website- gpat.nta.nic.in.

As per the GPAT 2021 exam pattern, each question carries four marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get four marks. For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score. Un-answered/un-attempted questions will be given no marks.

Candidates seeking admission into postgraduate pharmacy courses (MPharma) must qualify GPAT.

Items Allowed:

Candidates can carry the following items to the examination centre:

A transparent water bottle

Hand sanitiser bottle (50 ml)

Ballpoint pen

Face mask

Hand gloves

Items Prohibited:

Candidates will not be allowed to carry the following things inside the examination hall:

Electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings

Heavy metal objects

Jewellery

Wallet

Handbags

Documents To Carry:

All the candidates must carry the following required documents on the exam day: