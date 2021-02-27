Image credit: Shutterstock GPAT 2021 Exam Over; What’s Next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the GPAT 2021 today, February 27, at multiple centres across the country. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2021) for postgraduate pharmacy courses (MPharma) in participating colleges was held today in two shifts -- first from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm. The test, held for a total duration of three hours, comprised questions from Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology and other subjects.

The GPAT 2021 official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in -- will host the results. The GPAT 2021 score would be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. Candidates have to apply separately to the desired GPAT 2021 participating college with the GPAT 2021 score. As per the GPAT 2021 exam dates, the results of GPAT 2021 will be declared on March 31, 2021.

Steps To Download GPAT Results 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result download link.

Step 3: Insert GPAT application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: Submit to download results

The result for GPAT will be released on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in. No other form of merit list will be released. Candidates can access the result by logging into the admission portal using the application number and date of birth. Candidates have been advised to track the official website for the results announcement and seat allocation round.

Each participating institute will release their respective GPAT cut-off scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular institution. Once qualified, the candidates will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular institution, which may comprise group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI). The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in GD and PI.