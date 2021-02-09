GPAT 2021 Exam On February 22, 27; Admit Cards Soon

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2021 (GPAT 2021) admit card is expected to be released soon. The GPAT 2021 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the GPAT 2021 admit cards on the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in. GPAT is held for admission to postgraduate pharmacy courses (MPharma) in the GPAT participating colleges. GPAT 2021 will be held on February 22 and February 27. The GPAT 2021 admit cards will mention the details of GPAT exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

As per the GPAT 2021 exam pattern, GPAT is a three-hour computer based test. The GPAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from topics including Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology. To accustom the GPAT aspirants of the online mode of exam, NTA has also provided the candidates with an option of taking free GPAT mock tests. Candidates can solve them ahead of the online GPAT 2021 exams.

GPAT 2021 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including GPAT application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the GPAT admit cards 2020

The GPAT 2021 score would be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. Candidates have to apply separately to the desired GPAT 2021 participating college with the GPAT 2021 score. As per the GPAT 2021 exam dates, the results of GPAT 2021 will be declared on March 31, 2021.