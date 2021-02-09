  • Home
  • Education
  • GPAT 2021 Exam On February 22, 27; Admit Cards Soon

GPAT 2021 Exam On February 22, 27; Admit Cards Soon

GPAT 2021: NTA will release the GPAT 2021 admit cards soon at the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in. GPAT 2021 will be held on February 22 and February 27.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 9, 2021 4:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GPAT 2021 Application Correction Window Open; Details Here
Last Day To Fill GPAT Application Form 2021
GPAT 2021: NTA Extends Pharmacy Aptitude Test Application Deadline
GPAT 2021 Application Form Released At Gpat.nta.nic.in, Last Date To Apply Is January 22
GPAT 2020 Application Process Begins Online
GPAT 2019 Application Process Begins; Know How To Apply
GPAT 2021 Exam On February 22, 27; Admit Cards Soon
GPAT 2021 Exam On February 22, 27; Admit Cards Soon
New Delhi:

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2021 (GPAT 2021) admit card is expected to be released soon. The GPAT 2021 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the GPAT 2021 admit cards on the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in. GPAT is held for admission to postgraduate pharmacy courses (MPharma) in the GPAT participating colleges. GPAT 2021 will be held on February 22 and February 27. The GPAT 2021 admit cards will mention the details of GPAT exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

As per the GPAT 2021 exam pattern, GPAT is a three-hour computer based test. The GPAT 2021 question paper will comprise questions from topics including Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology. To accustom the GPAT aspirants of the online mode of exam, NTA has also provided the candidates with an option of taking free GPAT mock tests. Candidates can solve them ahead of the online GPAT 2021 exams.

GPAT 2021 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including GPAT application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the GPAT admit cards 2020

The GPAT 2021 score would be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. Candidates have to apply separately to the desired GPAT 2021 participating college with the GPAT 2021 score. As per the GPAT 2021 exam dates, the results of GPAT 2021 will be declared on March 31, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test GPAT Admit Cards
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MBBS Admission Deadline Extended Till February 11 To Fill Vacant Seats In Deemed Institutes
MBBS Admission Deadline Extended Till February 11 To Fill Vacant Seats In Deemed Institutes
IIT Kharagpur Develops Solar-Powered Pest Control System
IIT Kharagpur Develops Solar-Powered Pest Control System
CMAT 2021: Admit Cards Expected Soon, Exam On February 22, 27
CMAT 2021: Admit Cards Expected Soon, Exam On February 22, 27
JEE Main 2021 Admit Cards For February Session To Be Released Soon
JEE Main 2021 Admit Cards For February Session To Be Released Soon
NEET 2021: Techniques To Master Biology Diagrams; Important Topics
NEET 2021: Techniques To Master Biology Diagrams; Important Topics
.......................... Advertisement ..........................