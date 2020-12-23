GPAT 2021 Application Form Released At Gpat.nta.nic.in, Last Date To Apply Is January 22

GPAT 2021 application form released

The online applications for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 have been released at the official website gpat.nta.nic.in for admissions into postgraduate pharmacy courses (MPharma)offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges. The GPAT 2021 application form can be submitted by January 22. GPAT 2021 examination will be held on 22, 27 February. The syllabus for GPAT 2021 will be released by All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE). IT will be a three-hour examination to be held in two shifts-- 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The examination fee is Rs 2000 for unreserved categories to be paid by January 23, 2021.

Steps to register for GPAT 2021

Open the GPAT 2021 official website

Create your new account by entering your first name, last name, email address, date of birth, educational qualifications including Class 12 certificates, and graduation certificates.

Enter a password and remember to login in later.

Upload photograph and scanned signature

Then candidates will be directed to the payment gateway. Choose the type of payment including credit card, debit card or netbanking.

Give choices for cities to appear for the examination. You will receive the confirmation mail for GPAT 2021 registration

Eligibility for GPAT 2021

The GPAT 2021 candidates must possess a bachelors degree in pharmacy courses from a recognized university, college or whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2021-22. The candidate must be a citizen of India though there is no age restriction.

GPAT 2021 application correction window will open after January 23 After conduction of GPAT 2021 examination, a provisional merit list will be released and interview round will be conducted before publishing the final merit list. AICTE and later NTE have been holding both GPAT, and CMAT on the same from past few years.