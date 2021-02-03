GPAT 2021 Application Correction Window Open; Details Here

The GPAT application correction window has been opened. Candidates already registered for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2021 (GPAT 2021) can change their particulars in the respective GPAT application form online at gpat.nta.nic.in. The GPAT administering body -- National Testing Agency (NTA) -- has opened the online GPAT application correction window on February 2.

GPAT Application Correction Window -- Direct Link

NTA had closed the GPAT registration window on January 30. As per the GPAT exam dates, GPAT 2021 will be conducted on February 22 and February 27 for admission to Masters of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes.

GPAT 2021 Application Form Correction Steps

Step 1: Go to the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on designated link “Application Correction GPAT 2021

Step 3: Sign in with the GPAT application number, GPAT password

Step 4: Edit the GPAT 2021 application form and submit

Forgot GPAT 2021 Application Number? Steps Here

The testing agency has also provided the GPAT aspirants with an option to access the forgotten GPAT application 2021 number. To get the GPAT 2021 application number, candidates have to insert their names, father’s name, mother’s name and dates of birth on the ‘Forgot Application No’ window.

Students can also retrieve the forgotten NTA GPAT passwords. Students have to enter their GPAT application numbers and dates of birth to retrieve their GPAT 2021 forgotten passwords.