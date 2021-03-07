  • Home
GPAT 2021 Answer Key, Question Paper Released; Challenge By March 9

GPAT 2021: NTA has released the GPAT 2021 answer keys and question papers on the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 7, 2021 5:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

GPAT 2021 Answer Key, Question Paper Released; Challenge By March 9
New Delhi:

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2021) provisional answer keys and question papers have been released. The GPAT 2021 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has published the GPAT 2021 answer keys and the question papers on the official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in today, March 7, 2021. The testing agency has also provided the students with the option to challenge the provisional GPAT 2021 answer keys. The answer key challenge window will remain open until March 9 (11 am).

However, candidates can pay the application fee for challenging the answer key till 5 pm of March 9. “The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1000 as processing fee for each key challenged (excluding Bank charges). The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee,” read an official statement.

How To Download GPAT 2021 Answer Key

Step 1: Go to gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the GPAT answer key and question paper link

Step 3: Select the mode to log in -- "Through GPAT application number and password" or "Through application number and Date of Birth"

Step 4: On the next window, enter the required details

Step 5: Submit and access the GPAT answer key and question paper

GPAT 2021 Answer Key, Question Paper -- Direct Link

GPAT 2021 for admission to postgraduate pharmacy courses was held on February 27 in two shifts. The first between 9 am and 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The test, held for a total duration of three hours, comprised questions from Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology and other subjects.

The GPAT 2021 official website -- gpat.nta.nic.in -- will host the results. After considering the objections raised, NTA will release the GPAT 2021 final answer key.

