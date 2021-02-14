Image credit: NTA official website for GPAT 2021 GPAT 2021 Admit Card Released; Here’s Direct Link To Download

Admit card of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 has been released. Candidates who will appear in the exam can visit the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in, to download their admit cards. National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold GPAT 2021 on February 27, for admission to postgraduate pharmacy courses (MPharma) in participating colleges.

The GPAT 2021 admit card will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates, along with instructions for the exam day.

To download GPAT admit cards, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials.

Direct Link

Steps To Download GPAT Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in.

Click on the admit card download link.

Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Submit to download admit cards.

GPAT 2021 exam will be held as a three-hour computer based test. The question paper will comprise questions from topics including Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology.

Pharmacy aspirants can take GPAT mock tests hosted by the NTA to understand the pattern of the exam.

GPAT 2021 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

For admission, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college with GPAT score.

As per the official schedule, GPAT 2021 result will be declared on March 31, 2021.