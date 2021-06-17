AP SSC, Inter Exams: Government Will Decide At Appropriate Time, Says Minister

Image credit: Shutterstock Asked about the Supreme Court notice, the minister said he was not aware of it (representational)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it would take a right decision on conducting the year-end examinations for Class 10 and Intermediate students at the appropriate time. "We are keenly observing the situation. We will take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time," Education Minister A Suresh told reporters.

Asked about the Supreme Court notice, the minister said he was not aware of it. Mr Suresh, however, said the government would spell out its stand after the notice was received.

"We will tell the Supreme Court why conducting the examinations is necessary," Mr Suresh said. "Our stand has been the same from the beginning. We want to conduct the examinations only in the interest of the students' future," Mr Suresh maintained.

There had been anticipation that the government would take a call on the vexatious issue at a high-level review meeting on education chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the backdrop of growing demand for cancellation of the annual examinations for Class 10 and Intermediate.

The government had only been postponing the exams as the Covid-19 curfew in the state continued to be extended in spells.

"We have not discussed the exams issue at the meeting with the Chief Minister today," the Education Minister said, in reply to another question.

