  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttarakhand Government Seeks District Magistrates’ Feedback On Opening Schools

Uttarakhand Government Seeks District Magistrates’ Feedback On Opening Schools

The Uttarakhand Government on Thursday asked all district magistrates to give their feedback to it within a week to help the state Cabinet take a call on opening schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 10:33 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries
No Decision Yet On Reopening Schools, Says Karnataka Education Minister
Unlock 5: States To Decide On Reopening Schools, Online Classes To Continue
Rajasthan Extends Summer School Timings Till October 31 Amid COVID-19
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Reviews Functioning Of The State’s Ekalavya Schools
Schools In Andhra Pradesh To Reopen From November 2
Uttarakhand Government Seeks District Magistrates’ Feedback On Opening Schools
Uttarakhand Seeks District Magistrates’ Feedback On Opening Schools
Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand Government on Thursday asked all district magistrates to give their feedback to it within a week to help the state Cabinet take a call on opening schools. State School Education Minister Arvind Pandey, who held a meeting with senior officials of his department on the matter, said schools can be opened only after taking opinions of school managements and children’s guardians.

All district magistrates have been asked to take the opinion of everyone concerned with the matter and get back to the government within a week, Mr Pandey said. A decision on when to open schools in the state would be made only after arriving at a consensus, he said. Schools are proposed to be opened in three phases, he said, adding classes from 9 to 12 can be opened in the first phase, from 6 to 12 in the second phase and all of them in the third, the minister said. But everything depends on the feedback to be received next week from the districts, Mr Pandey added.

The MHA guidelines issued last night, on September 30, said that the states have full discretion on the decision to reopen schools. As per the new guidelines, states and union territories have been given the flexibility to decide when to reopen the schools and other educational institutions after October 15.

Click here for more Education News
School Opening covid update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in
NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Direct Link Here
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities
TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities
NEP 2020: UGC Seeks Suggestions On Implementation Of New Education Policy
NEP 2020: UGC Seeks Suggestions On Implementation Of New Education Policy
NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries
NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries
.......................... Advertisement ..........................