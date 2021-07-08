Government School In Bengaluru Will Be Part Of Satellite Launch: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Government school in Karnataka will be part of satellite launch

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the government boys high school in Malleshwaram here will become the first state-run school in the country to be part of the programme to launch a satellite.

"The students of the school in Malleshwaram will be involved in a programme of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th independence day celebrations, which will be held next year," Mr Narayan, who is an MLA from Malleshwaram, said.

"Usually, engineeering college students are involved in such projects. Now, this is going to be achieved in a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Designing and making of the satellite will be done at the school by involving students of a few other government schools, he added. Noting that in recent days there has been an increase in enrolment in some government schools, Mr Narayan said more than the numbers, the quality of teaching-learning is important. Government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education, he said.

On the vaccination drive that is underway for students in higher education institutions, the DCM, who hold higher education portfolios, said 65 per cent of students in government and aided institutions have been vaccinated. Vandita Sharma, vaccination In-charge officer, and Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education are coordinating with District Commissioners and all the stakeholders to achieve the optimal target, he added.

