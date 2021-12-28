Government Needs To Ensure Every School, College Has Library, Playground: CJI Ramana

  • Home
State governments should ensure that every school or college has a library and a playground which would help develop students, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said here on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 28, 2021 8:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad:

State governments should ensure that every school or college has a library and a playground which would help develop students, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said here on Tuesday. Delivering the valedictory address at the Hyderabad Book Fair, Justice Ramana said book-reading is a good habit as it would leave an imprint in minds while playing sports would increase sporting spirit among children.

“I don’t think there are libraries in schools and colleges any more. For any school or college to be set up, library is a must. This rule nobody is following. Same is the case with playground. This is a serious issue. Governments should involve and solve this issue,” he said. State governments should restore libraries in villages and provide grants for them, he added.

He said literature and writers played key role in several struggles cross the world, including the Indian freedom-fight. Many Indian freedom fighters used to read a lot and write when they were languishing in prisons. Justice Ramana said he read Maxim Gorky’s novel 'Mother' several times and it influenced him a lot. He further said in this digital age except movie reviews, one cannot find any good review on books.

