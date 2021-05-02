  • Home
  • Education
  • Government May Postpone NEET, Incentivise Medical, Nursing Students To Join COVID-19 Duty

Government May Postpone NEET, Incentivise Medical, Nursing Students To Join COVID-19 Duty

NEET news: "Decisions may include delaying NEET and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join the COVID-19 duty. The decisions may also include utilising services of final-year MBBS and nursing students," a government source said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 2, 2021 5:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021: Points To Remember Before Appearing For Exam
NEET 2021: Important Tricks To Crack Medical Entrance Exam
NEET 2021 Postponed? Know Details Here
NEET 2021 Result Will Be Used For More Courses: NTA
NEET Registration: 10 Points To Remember Before Filling Application Form
NEET UG Application Process Likely To Begin Soon; List Of Documents Required
Government May Postpone NEET, Incentivise Medical, Nursing Students To Join COVID-19 Duty
NEET 2021 is scheduled for August 1 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed various measures to augment human resources for effective management of the COVID-19 situation and possible steps discussed include incentivising students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join the pandemic duty, sources said.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Improve Your Preparation Level & Strengthen Most Asked Concepts in NEET  Start Now

The final details are likely to be announced on Monday, they added.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"Decisions may include delaying NEET and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join the COVID-19 duty. The decisions may also include utilising services of final-year MBBS and nursing students," a government source added.

The medical personnel doing the COVID-19 duty may be given preference in the government recruitment and financial incentives as well, the source said.

The review meeting took place amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.

In an earlier review meeting with PM Modi, institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
PM Modi NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021: Points To Remember Before Appearing For Exam
NEET 2021: Points To Remember Before Appearing For Exam
Indraprastha University To Close CAT-Based MBA Admissions On May 30
Indraprastha University To Close CAT-Based MBA Admissions On May 30
IIMC Invites Research Papers To Commemorate 100 Years Of Media Education In India
IIMC Invites Research Papers To Commemorate 100 Years Of Media Education In India
Delhi University (DU) Postpones Final-Year UG, PG Exams
Delhi University (DU) Postpones Final-Year UG, PG Exams
“Cancel Exams, Suspend Classes”: Delhi University Teachers To VC
“Cancel Exams, Suspend Classes”: Delhi University Teachers To VC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................