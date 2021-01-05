  • Home
  • Education
  • Government To Hold National Voluntary Online Exam On Cow Science On February 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog

Government To Hold National Voluntary Online Exam On Cow Science On February 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog

Students of primary, secondary and college levels and general public can take part in the 'Kamdhenu Gau-Vignyan Prachar-Prasar Examination' without any fee.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 7:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Are States Preparing For Upcoming Exams
SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
KEA PGCET 2020 Second, Final Counselling Schedule Released; Details Here
XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Report To Colleges Till 5:30 Pm Today
KVPY Admit Card 2020 Released At Kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; Here Are The Details
Government To Hold National Voluntary Online Exam On Cow Science On February 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog
National Voluntary Online Exam On Cow Science On February 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog
New Delhi:

The government on Tuesday announced a national-level voluntary online exam on 'gau vigyan' (cow science) to be held on February 25, in a bid to generate interest among students and general public about the indigenous cow and its benefits. Announcing the first-ever exam of this kind, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said this exam will be held annually. Students of primary, secondary and college levels and general public can take part in the 'Kamdhenu Gau-Vignyan Prachar-Prasar Examination' without any fee.

"For raising mass awareness about the indigenous cows among young students and every other citizens, the RKA decided to conduct a national exam on cow science," he told reporters. The Aayog has prepared a study material on cow science.

The exam will infuse the curiosity into all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk, he added. Further, Mr Kathiria said there will be objective-type questions, and the syllabus will be recommended on the website of the RKA. The exam results will be declared immediately and certificates will be given to all. Meritorius candidates will be given prizes and certificates, he added.

The RKA chief also mentioned that it has received good response from universities for setting up a chair and research centres on cow and related issues. The RKA, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was set up by the Centre in February 2019, and is aimed at "conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny".

Click here for more Education News
Cows competitive exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Toycathon 2021 Launched; Aims To Capture Innovative Prowess Of 33 Crore Students
Toycathon 2021 Launched; Aims To Capture Innovative Prowess Of 33 Crore Students
CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Are States Preparing For Upcoming Exams
CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Are States Preparing For Upcoming Exams
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Implement New School Bag Policy
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Implement New School Bag Policy
IPU Admission: Register For Special Offline Counselling By January 6
IPU Admission: Register For Special Offline Counselling By January 6
SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................