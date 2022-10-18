  • Home
  • Education
  • Governor's Decision As Chancellor To Withdraw Kerala University Senate Members Not Lawful: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Governor's Decision As Chancellor To Withdraw Kerala University Senate Members Not Lawful: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"The steps he took were not according to the law. Some of the senate members were ex-officio and the law does not give him the authority to remove them," Vijayan said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 11:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Medical Education In Hindi In Madhya Pradesh A Landmark Move: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Education Ministry, Assam Government To Strengthen Existing Schools Under PM SHRI Scheme
Centre Notifies Regulations For Foreign Universities To Set Up Campus In GIFT City
World Students’ Day 2022 Today; Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Inspiring Quotes
Why Is World Students' Day Celebrated On October 15?
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
Governor's Decision As Chancellor To Withdraw Kerala University Senate Members Not Lawful: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Image credit: File Photo
Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's decision as Chancellor to order withdrawal of senate members of Kerala University was not according to law. Regarding the members Khan had nominated, the CM said there is a concept called natural justice which the Chancellor should have kept in mind when he took the action.

"The steps he took were not according to the law. Some of the senate members were ex-officio and the law does not give him the authority to remove them," Vijayan said at a press conference held here in the evening. Vijayan also said the Chancellor should take a stand which is good for the healthy growth of the universities. As Chancellor of Universities in the state, Khan had issued an order for removal of 15 members of the senate of the Kerala University.

Khan had taken the action after his repeated directions to hold a senate meeting and provide a nominee for the selection committee went unheeded, sources in the Raj Bhavan had said. The selection committee was to appoint a Vice-Chancellor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
kerala cm pinarayi vijayan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Tsicet.nic.in
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Tsicet.nic.in
AP EAPCET 2022: Final Phase Of Web Counselling Begins Tomorrow; Steps To Apply
AP EAPCET 2022: Final Phase Of Web Counselling Begins Tomorrow; Steps To Apply
Delhi University UG Merit List 2022: DU To Release Round 1 Seat Allocation List Tomorrow
Delhi University UG Merit List 2022: DU To Release Round 1 Seat Allocation List Tomorrow
National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Know Last Date To Apply
National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Know Last Date To Apply
Dharmendra Pradhan To Start Process Of Public Consultation On NCF Tomorrow
Dharmendra Pradhan To Start Process Of Public Consultation On NCF Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................