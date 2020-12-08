  • Home
  • Education
  • Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Felicitates Award-Winning Maharashtra Teacher

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Felicitates Award-Winning Maharashtra Teacher

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur district who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 8, 2020 11:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Unburdening Students: Education Ministry Suggests No Homework Up To Class 2, Regularly Weigh School Bags
NEP 2020: Education Minister Reviews Progress Made On School Education
Tamil Nadu Government School Paints Corridor To Look Like Train Compartments
Madhya Pradesh Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Shut Till March 31: Chief Minister
Functional Bengal School Building Demolished, Administration Clueless
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Urges Prime Minister Modi To Release Post Matric Scholarship Funds
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Felicitates Award-Winning Maharashtra Teacher
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Felicitates Award-Winning Maharashtra Teacher
Mumbai:

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur district who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Read || Teachers' Voice Should Be Heard And Amplified: Global Teacher Prize Recipient Ranjitsinh Disale

"Congratulating Ranjitsinh Disale for doing the State proud with his achievements, the Governor presented a shawl and a memento to Disale," the official Twitter account of the Office of Governor stated.

Mr Disale's parents were also present on the occasion. The 32-year-old primary school teacher from Paritewadi, a village with a population of less than 2,000, was recognised for his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick-response coded textbook revolution in India. Disale had announced that he would share 50 per cent of the prize money equally among his fellow finalists.

Click here for more Education News
Global Teacher Prize
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Unburdening Students: Education Ministry Suggests No Homework Up To Class 2, Regularly Weigh School Bags
Unburdening Students: Education Ministry Suggests No Homework Up To Class 2, Regularly Weigh School Bags
NEP 2020: Education Minister Reviews Progress Made On School Education
NEP 2020: Education Minister Reviews Progress Made On School Education
IIT Kharagpur, University Of Leeds To Collaborate On Education, Research
IIT Kharagpur, University Of Leeds To Collaborate On Education, Research
Vice President Suggests Close Linkage Between Universities, Industry To Nurture Entrepreneurial Talent
Vice President Suggests Close Linkage Between Universities, Industry To Nurture Entrepreneurial Talent
2.5 Lakh Students Took Part In Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2020: Education Ministry
2.5 Lakh Students Took Part In Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2020: Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................