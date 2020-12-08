Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Felicitates Award-Winning Maharashtra Teacher

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur district who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020.

"Congratulating Ranjitsinh Disale for doing the State proud with his achievements, the Governor presented a shawl and a memento to Disale," the official Twitter account of the Office of Governor stated.

जागतिक शिक्षक पुरस्कार प्राप्त सोलापुर जिल्ह्यातील जिल्हा परिषद शिक्षक रणजितसिंह डिसळे यांचा राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांनी आज राजभवन येथे हृद्य सत्कार केला. डिसळे यांचे अभिनंदन करुन राज्यपालांनी त्यांना शाल व भेटवस्तू दिली. यावेळी डिसळे यांचे आई वडील देखील उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/MRwWySydvh — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) December 8, 2020

Mr Disale's parents were also present on the occasion. The 32-year-old primary school teacher from Paritewadi, a village with a population of less than 2,000, was recognised for his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick-response coded textbook revolution in India. Disale had announced that he would share 50 per cent of the prize money equally among his fellow finalists.