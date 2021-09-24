  • Home
  • Education
  • Governor For Quick Start Of Academic Activities In Arunachal Pradesh's First State Varsity

Governor For Quick Start Of Academic Activities In Arunachal Pradesh's First State Varsity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra Friday said that academic activities must start as soon as possible at Arunachal Pradesh State University (APSU).

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India(11740779)\ | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 8:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIITDM Kancheepuram Holds 9th Convocation, 293 Students Graduate
AICTE Partners With IITs To Offer Internship To Students Of Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh
IIT Goa Invites Applications For 3-Week Research Internship
NIT Meghalaya To Confer Honorary Doctorate On Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih
IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session Till September 30
JAIN To Help Army Personnel, Their Families Pursue Higher Education
Governor For Quick Start Of Academic Activities In Arunachal Pradesh's First State Varsity
Dr. B D Mishra said academic activities must start soon at APSU
Itanagar:

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra Friday said that academic activities must start as soon as possible at Arunachal Pradesh State University (APSU). The state-run university will provide opportunities to students, particularly those who cannot afford to go outside Arunachal Pradesh for higher studies, the governor said during a meeting with state Education Minister Taba Tedir, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

APSU is the first state-run university in Arunachal Pradesh, while there is one Central varsity and a few private ones in the frontier state. The governor said that private universities with good infrastructure, competent faculty, and other academic amenities are required to supplement the student intake capacity of government universities, the press release said.

Calling for proper monitoring of private institutes, Mishra said, “The state government through the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission should monitor the infrastructure, faculties of private universities before they are allowed to run the courses.”

Imparting of education and conferring of degrees by private universities must be genuine and legitimate and the institutions concerned should ensure that only deserving students are given degrees. During the meeting, the education minister briefed the governor on the challenges of the state’s education department.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2021 Exam Pattern To Remain Same As Last Year, Questions May Be Reduced
CAT 2021 Exam Pattern To Remain Same As Last Year, Questions May Be Reduced
IIITDM Kancheepuram Holds 9th Convocation, 293 Students Graduate
IIITDM Kancheepuram Holds 9th Convocation, 293 Students Graduate
Odisha HSC Exam 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link To Apply
Odisha HSC Exam 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link To Apply
Supreme Court Sets Aside Madras HC Observation On EWS Reservation In Medical Admissions
Supreme Court Sets Aside Madras HC Observation On EWS Reservation In Medical Admissions
AICTE Partners With IITs To Offer Internship To Students Of Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh
AICTE Partners With IITs To Offer Internship To Students Of Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................