Governor Arif Mohammed Khan To Attend 24th Annual Convocation Of IIM Kozhikode

The convocation ceremony will be attended by A Vellayan, Chairperson IIMK Board of Governors (BoG), Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Members of the Board of Governors, other dignitaries

Updated: Apr 7, 2022

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan To Attend 24th Annual Convocation Of IIM Kozhikode
The 24th convocation ceremony will be held on April 9
Image credit: PRO IIM Kozhikode
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) will conduct its 24th annual convocation on Saturday, April 9, Arif Mohammed Khan, Hon’ble Governor of Kerala will be presented as the chief guest in the convocation ceremony. The convocation ceremony will be attended by A Vellayan, Chairperson IIMK Board of Governors (BoG), Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Members of the Board of Governors, other dignitaries.

IIM Kozhikode Director Professor Debashis Chatterjee said, "His august presence reaffirms the commitment of the State and Central Government to continue its great support to the Institutions of excellence. The journey of IIMK for the last 25 years has been an enduring one and has been closely interlinked with the growth of this historic city of Kozhikode. The synergetic efforts pooled in to focus on nurturing this Institute to now achieve the status of one of the most preferred institutes in in the country and abroad.”

The students from Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), the one-year full time Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL), and the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (Kozhikode and Kochi Campus) will be conferred with degrees in the convocation ceremony. "The toppers from each programme will also be awarded gold medals in recognition of their accomplishments," IIM Kozhikode release mentioned.

IIM Kozhikode is is at present celebrating its silver jubilee. The institute is now the top 4 business schools in the country as per the NIRF 2021: Management Rankings released by the Ministry of Education.

