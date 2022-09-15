  • Home
Government Working To Enhance Infrastructure For Studying Engineering: Prime Minister On Engineer's Day

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a diwan of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

Updated: Sep 15, 2022 9:52 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Engineer's Day.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Engineer's Day and said India is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers contributing to nation-building. Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a diwan of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

Mr Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all engineers on Engineers Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation-building. Our Government is working to enhance the infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges."

"On Engineers Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves," he added. Mr Modi also posted a snippet from one of his Mann Ki Baat broadcasts where he talked about the subject.

