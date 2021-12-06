  • Home
  • Education
  • Government Will Stop Schools If Need Arises: Karnataka Edu Minister

Government Will Stop Schools If Need Arises: Karnataka Edu Minister

With COVID-19 cases rising among students in various schools and colleges, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the government will not backtrack from stopping exams and schools if situation arises.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 6, 2021 1:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur Next Year: JP Nadda
School Students Should Not Suffer Due To Pending Litigation: Calcutta HC
Omicron Threat: Karnataka Postpones All Events In Education Institutes Till January 15
53 Odisha College Students Test Positive For COVID-19
Infosys Science Foundation Awards Winners In Six Fields: Here's Complete List
Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For Government College Students
Government Will Stop Schools If Need Arises: Karnataka Edu Minister
Karnataka Edu Minister B C Nagesh said the government will close schools if situation arises
Bengaluru:

With COVID-19 cases rising among students in various schools and colleges, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the government will not backtrack from stopping exams and schools if situation arises. He, however, maintained that the experts were of the opinion that there was no problem in holding regular off-line classes.

"We will not backtrack if a need arises to stop exams and schools. However, in the present situation, all the experts are of the opinion that there is no problem," Nagesh told reporters here. The minister said the government was closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation on an hourly basis. He added that the government will make alternative arrangements with a view to avoid any problem. "If required we will stop exams. However, the Standard Operating Procedure is maintained very strictly in the exams because we make sitting arrangements maintaining physical distance," Nagesh said.

The Minister asked people not to panic as it will impact the academic activities of children. "There is no need for people to panic because this year we started regular schools after a year of lockdown. In case schools are shut again then it will be difficult to bring back children to the classes," Nagesh said.

He, however, assured parents that the education department will take stringent measures in case it is felt that the COVID-19 situation is going to impact children's health. The statement came amid rising COVID cases emerging among students. A large number of students and staff of a medical college in Hubballi-Dharwad tested positive for COVID-19.

The pandemic clusters emerged among students of residential schools in Bengaluru rural, Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru. Sources said there was a protest by students in an autonomous college in Bengaluru on Monday morning following reports about COVID-19 outbreak in the students' hostel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: “Moderate”, “Lengthy” Paper; Answer Key Soon
Live | CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: “Moderate”, “Lengthy” Paper; Answer Key Soon
IIT Kanpur Placement 2021: 940 Offers Received Till Day 4, 1.2 Crore Highest Domestic Package
IIT Kanpur Placement 2021: 940 Offers Received Till Day 4, 1.2 Crore Highest Domestic Package
LSAT India 2022: LSAC Announces 50+ Scholarships; Rs 2 Lakh For The Topper
LSAT India 2022: LSAC Announces 50+ Scholarships; Rs 2 Lakh For The Topper
NEET PG Counselling: Resident Doctors Of 3 Delhi Hospitals To Boycott Emergency Services
NEET PG Counselling: Resident Doctors Of 3 Delhi Hospitals To Boycott Emergency Services
NIOS ODE 2022 Registration To Begin From Today; Know How To Apply
NIOS ODE 2022 Registration To Begin From Today; Know How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................