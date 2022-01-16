  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Government Will Consider Demand For Reopening Of Schools In Next 15 Days: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Government Will Consider Demand For Reopening Of Schools In Next 15 Days: Rajesh Tope

The final decision will be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 16, 2022 7:36 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

No Justification Now For Keeping Schools Closed In View Of COVID-19: World Bank Education Director
Tamil Nadu: Schools To Remain Closed Till January 31 Amid Covid Surge
Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Amid Covid Surge
Telangana Schools, Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30
Unvaccinated Children In 15-18 Age Group Won't Be Allowed To Enter Haryana Schools, When They Reopen: Minister
Kerala Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 9 Until Further Orders
Maharashtra Government Will Consider Demand For Reopening Of Schools In Next 15 Days: Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra govt to consider demand for reopening of schools in next 15 days: Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jalna:

The demand for reopening of schools in Maharashtra will be considered after the next 10-15 days as there is a low incidence of coronavirus infection in children and students are suffering education loss, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in Jalna on Sunday.

He said the final decision will be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Schools have been shut in Maharashtra till February 15 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. "Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Tope told reporters.

Expressing concern over the rise in infections, Tope said that the people seem to be not afraid of the coronavirus. "The COVID protocols must be followed strictly. Common people, as well as politicians, should avoid crowding,” he added.

Speaking on the current scenario of the pandemic, the health minister said that though the cases are surging in Maharashtra, the number of hospitalisations and the need for medical oxygen remain low.

On the first anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, the state health minister said that 10-15 per cent of the eligible people in Maharashtra remain to be vaccinated as taking the jab is voluntary. "This is a challenge for the health department to ensure a cent per cent vaccination and we will make it possible," he added.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 42,462 new coronavirus infections, 749 less than Friday, besides 23 deaths, the state health department had said. The overall caseload stands at 71,70,483, and the death toll at 1,41,779 as of Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools Maharashtra Government covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download
No Justification Now For Keeping Schools Closed In View Of COVID-19: World Bank Education Director
No Justification Now For Keeping Schools Closed In View Of COVID-19: World Bank Education Director
Opportunity To Discover Emerging Trends In World Of Education: PM Modi On 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Opportunity To Discover Emerging Trends In World Of Education: PM Modi On 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Department Of School Education And Literacy To Celebrate Iconic Week From January 17
Department Of School Education And Literacy To Celebrate Iconic Week From January 17
SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Last Date To Submit Exam Form Tomorrow
SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Last Date To Submit Exam Form Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................