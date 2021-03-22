  • Home
A ‘fake’ exam pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) is circulating on social media platforms. The PIB fact check team has termed the document on exam pattern floating on social media as fake and said that it has not been issued by the NTA yet.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 5:17 pm IST

Government refutes rumours about release of NEET 2021 exam pattern
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A ‘fake’ exam pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) is circulating on social media platforms. The NEET 2021 exam pattern is allegedly issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the fact check done by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found that the viral exam pattern of NEET 2021 is fake.

The PIB fact check team on Monday, March 22, has termed the document on exam pattern floating on social media as fake and said that it has not been issued by the NTA yet.

“Several posts claiming that NTA has released the exam pattern of NEET 2021 are doing the rounds on social media. This exam pattern is fake and not released by NTA. For updates, visit the NTA's official website: https://nta.ac.in,” reads the tweet by the PIB fact-check team.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical programmes will be conducted on August 1. The online application process will begin shortly.

NEET 2021 will be held in 11 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Candidates must choose the option of medium of question paper while filling in the application form.

“The information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code, etc. will be available shortly on the website ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts,” the agency said in its notification.

NEET 2021 Date
