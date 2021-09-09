NEET 2021: Government is 'unresponsive to genuine concerns', says Shashi Tharoor

Accusing the Government to be “unresponsive to genuine concerns”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in a social media post said that the decision to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the pandemic has shown the government in a poor light.

While NEET UG is scheduled to be held on September 12, NEET PG will be conducted on September 11. Mr Tharoor also said that NEET admit cards were not delivered on time and aspirants taking the NEET UG and NEET PG entrance test have not been allotted exam centres in the towns the aspirants are residing.

In a social media post, Mr Tharoor said: “The NEET exams show our Govt in a poor light: unresponsiveness to genuine concerns; admit cards not delivered to aspirants in time; failure to provide centres in towns they reside, thus requiring unnecessary and risky travels.”

He further added: “What a disgrace to treat our #Covid warriors like this!”

NEET PG 2021

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

NEET PG Official Website: Nbe.edu.in

To access and download the NEET PG 2021 admit card, students will be required to login with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. The link to download the NEET PG admit card will be activated at the official site of NBE -- nbe.edu.in. Once downloaded, candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of the examination along with a valid ID proof.

NEET UG 2021

All the candidates who have registered to appear for the NEET UG 2021 examination can download the admit card from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 12.

As a first, NEET 2021 will also be conducted in several additional exam centres including in Dubai for the overseas medical aspirants and for the convenience of the students of Tamil Nadu in four new cities -- Chengalpet, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Tiruppur.

The exam administering body will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students appearing for the NEET exam. The NEET exam centre cities have also been increased this year from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres have also been increased from last year’s 3,862 centres.