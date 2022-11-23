  • Home
  • Education
  • Government Schools In Haryana To Get Dual Desks, Says Haryana Education Minister

Government Schools In Haryana To Get Dual Desks, Says Haryana Education Minister

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said about 1.41 lakh dual desks are being purchased for primary, secondary and senior secondary schools in all 22 districts of the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 23, 2022 12:04 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Government Schools For Underprivileged To Get TCS Training In Computation Thinking
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registrations To Start From December 1; First Selection List On January 20
Tripura Brings Changes In Rules For Government Aided Schools
Yogi Adityanath Government's Infrastructure Push Boosts Enrolment, Attendance In UP's Elementary Schools
Students Don Police Roles In Chhattisgarh's Mungeli To Understand Working Of The Force
39 Schools Across Country Awarded Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar For 2021-22
Government Schools In Haryana To Get Dual Desks, Says Haryana Education Minister
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal
Chandigarh:

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said about 1.41 lakh dual desks are being purchased for primary, secondary and senior secondary schools in all 22 districts of the state. "An amount of about Rs 95 crore will be spent on this. These desks will be delivered to the respective schools in the first phase by January 31, 2023," he said while presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the Education Department here on Tuesday.

The minister said about 1.41 lakh dual desks will be purchased and delivered to the schools in 26 blocks of all 22 districts of the state. Education Minister said 65,501 desks will be made available for students of class five; 36,168 desks for classes six to eight students and 39,208 desks for the students of classes 11 and 12.

According to an official statement, the minister said so far, tablets have been made available to 5.28 lakh students of class 10 to 12 in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Eligibility Criteria, Application Steps
IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Eligibility Criteria, Application Steps
Withdraw Compulsory Hindi Test For Receiving Degree In Delhi University: Kerala MP Urges Dharmendra Pradhan
Withdraw Compulsory Hindi Test For Receiving Degree In Delhi University: Kerala MP Urges Dharmendra Pradhan
SNAP 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam From December 10
SNAP 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam From December 10
BHU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register For Spot Admissions Today
BHU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register For Spot Admissions Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................