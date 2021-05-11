Image credit: Twitter handle of Puri district administration Government school students in Puri get textbooks at home

The officials at a district named Puri in Odisha distributed textbooks to government school students while following the COVID-19 protocol. This initiative was taken to help the students study in absence of the regular offline classes due to COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The Puri District Administration along with the Self-Help Groups (SHG) visited the villages and other remote areas to reach out to the government school students and help them get access to textbooks.

The Puri district administration informed on its Twitter handle that, “Doorstep distribution of books to government school children is going on per the COVID-19 protocol in Puri district”.

Doorstep distribution of books to government school children is going on per the COVID protocol in Puri district pic.twitter.com/hkgpsWk8tl — PuriOfficial (@Puri_Official) May 11, 2021

The Odisha government had announced summer vacations for all the state schools from May 5 to May 31. The institutes will not be holding any kind of online classes during this period.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Odisha had earlier shut down its schools and colleges on April 19.

The state government has also postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and will promote the students of Class 9 and Class 11 to the next classes without examinations.