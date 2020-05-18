  • Home
Government School Curriculum In Punjab To Be Broadcast On Doordarshan

The Punjab government on Monday said it has decided to broadcast the curriculum of state-run schools on DD Punjabi channel.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 18, 2020 10:58 pm IST

The timing of the telecast for students of class 9 will be 9 am to 11.15 am, starting from May 19.
Chandigarh:

The Punjab government on Monday said it has decided to broadcast the curriculum of state-run schools on DD Punjabi channel. The decision has been taken to prevent students from loss of studies due to the lockdown, a government release here said.

The timing of the telecast for students of class 9 will be 9 am to 11.15 am, starting from May 19.

Similarly, the telecast time for Class 10 students will be from 11.15 am to 1.45 pm.

The telecast timing for primary classes -- 3, 4 and 5 -- will be from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm, it said.

The school education department has already started the education programme on DTH platform for 7 and 8 class students from April 20.

The Director Education (SS) has written a letter in this regard to all the District Education Officers and the school heads.

The school heads will get the feedback of these programmes on a daily basis and will ensure that the teachers concerned will also watch these programs, it said.

The teachers will be in constant touch with the students and will pass on the time table and schedule of these programs to them, the release said.

