Government Scheme Providing Free Smart Phone To Support Learning Is Fake, Confirms PIB
As per the claim, the Ministry of Education has a registration link for smart phone to be distributed to all people to support learning. The PIB fact-checker has debunked this claim and clarified that no such announcement has been made.
Refuting a claim that the central government is distributing free smart phones to all people across the country to support learning, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker has confirmed that there are no such schemes available. As per the claim, the Ministry of Education has a registration link for smart phone to be distributed to all people to support learning. The PIB fact-checker has debunked this claim and clarified that no such announcement has been made.
PIB took to Twitter and said: "A message circulating on social media claims that @EduMinOfIndia will provide free smartphones to everyone across the country.”
“PIBFactCheck: The message is Fake. Government of India is not running any such scheme,” it added.
A message circulating on social media claims that @EduMinOfIndia will provide free smartphones to everyone across the country#PIBFactCheck:— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 25, 2022
▶️The message is #Fake
▶️Government of India is not running any such scheme pic.twitter.com/WxvhBeqGR8