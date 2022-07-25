Government Scheme Providing Free Smart Phone To Support Learning Is Fake, Confirms PIB

PIB refutes claim on providing free smart phones to all

Refuting a claim that the central government is distributing free smart phones to all people across the country to support learning, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker has confirmed that there are no such schemes available. As per the claim, the Ministry of Education has a registration link for smart phone to be distributed to all people to support learning. The PIB fact-checker has debunked this claim and clarified that no such announcement has been made.

PIB took to Twitter and said: "A message circulating on social media claims that @EduMinOfIndia will provide free smartphones to everyone across the country.”

“PIBFactCheck: The message is Fake. Government of India is not running any such scheme,” it added.