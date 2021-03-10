Government Plans To Open New Sainik Schools With Private Partnership

The government is planning to open new Sainik Schools across the country to provide a new educational structure apart from CBSE to students. It will be partnering with NGO, private schools and different state education departments to help introduce the new Sainik Schools' curriculum in the partner schools.

The Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik said during the Lok Sabha session that the participating schools will be affiliated to the Sainik Schools Society.

The aim of this move is to provide schooling opportunities in ‘CBSE Plus’ type of educational environment by involving desirous government or private schools or NGOs to partner in establishing and aligning their system with Sainik Schools ethos, value system and national pride.

Further the schools will be introduced to the Sainik Schools curriculum. The government and the concerned officials have already contacted the schools and are building the required framework to increase the number of Sainik schools in the country. Currently, there are around 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh government had sent a proposal to the Centre for opening Sainik Schools in all the divisional headquarters of the state. Presently, maximum number of Sainik schools are in UP- one each in Jhansi, Mainpuri and Amethi.

The schools conduct an entrance examination named All India Sainik School Entrance Exam or AISSEE for admissions to Class 6 and 9. AISSEE 2021 was conducted on February 7. It then released the OMR sheets of students and the answer keys. The final result is still awaited.