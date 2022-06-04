  • Home
  • Education
  • Government Launches New Residential School Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students

Government Launches New Residential School Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students

Under the scheme, Scheduled Caste (SC) students from across states/UTs are selected through a transparent mechanism of a National Entrance Test for SRESHTA (NETS), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 1:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2022 Live: Postponed; AP 10th Result On Monday At Bse.ap.gov.in
GSEB HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Gujarat Board 12th Result Link for Arts, Commerce, General At Gseb.org
AP SSC Result 2022 Date Postponed, Likely To Be Announced On Monday
AP SSC Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Check
NEET-PG Result 2022: Covid Experience As Intern Made Me Strong And Resilient, Says Topper Shagun Batra
AP SSC Result 2022: Websites To Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Results
Government Launches New Residential School Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
Union government launches residential school scheme for SC students
Noida:

Aspiring to become IAS officers and entrepreneurs, several students belonging to the Scheduled Caste took a step towards fulfilling their dream after getting selected for a newly-launched government scheme wherein they can study at private residential schools free of cost.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar launched the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SRESHTA) which aims to provide quality education and opportunities to the poorest SC students, as per the constitutional mandate.

Under the scheme, Scheduled Caste (SC) students from across states/UTs are selected through a transparent mechanism of a National Entrance Test for SRESHTA (NETS), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Several students were awarded the scholarships under SRESHTA at the event by Kumar. Anjana, 17, said this scheme will help her in fulfilling her dream of becoming an entrepreneur and launching a start-up. She said she faced difficulty in getting quality education at the government school she was studying in Ghaziabad.

"There were no science teachers in any nearby government schools and also no lab facility," she said. Anjana, who will now study at Mahamaya Ballika Inter college under the scheme, where the launch event was also held, said she is hoping to fulfill her mother's dream of scoring well in 12th Class examination.

Under the scheme, 177 private schools have been identified, and 1,300 seats in 9th Class and 1,700 seats in 11th class are reserved for these students. To qualify for the scheme, the parental income of the students shall not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh per year and the scholarship will cover school fee (including tuition fee) and hostel fee (including mess charges).

The scholarship amount for class 9 is Rs 1 lakh, class 10 Rs 1.10 lakh, class 11 Rs 1.25 lakh and class 12 is Rs 1.35 lakh per annum. Anjali Singh, 14, said she was facing many difficulties in her previous school in Najafgarh in Delhi.

"Government school teachers do not pay attention to students and there were lack of facilities so when I found about this scheme, I jumped at the opportunity. I am very excited for my future now," Singh who aspires to become a doctor, said. Fourteen-year-old Astitva Anand said he hopes to be more confident in his new school.

"There was no atmosphere to study in my previous school in Meerut due to which I lost my confidence to do anything in life. I hope staying in a hostel, I will get my confidence back and could pursue my dream of becoming a doctor," he said.

Addressing the students here, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Kumar said through the scheme, the government aims to empower students from the SC community. "We want to give them the same exposure that any other student studying in a good school would get," he said. He said every year, the National Testing Agency would conduct the nationwide computer-based test and the admission in schools would be based on the merit as obtained in the nationwide test.

The selected students would be offered choices of the schools through web-based counselling system, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2022 Live: Postponed; AP 10th Result On Monday At Bse.ap.gov.in
Live | Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2022 Live: Postponed; AP 10th Result On Monday At Bse.ap.gov.in
Delhi Government Does Less Work, More Publicity In Education: MoS Annapurna Devi
Delhi Government Does Less Work, More Publicity In Education: MoS Annapurna Devi
Calcutta University Says All Upcoming Semester Exams To Be Held Offline
Calcutta University Says All Upcoming Semester Exams To Be Held Offline
Karnataka Dissolves Textbook Review Committee, Agrees To Revisit Chapter On Basavanna
Karnataka Dissolves Textbook Review Committee, Agrees To Revisit Chapter On Basavanna
GSEB HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Gujarat Board 12th Result Link for Arts, Commerce, General At Gseb.org
Live | GSEB HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Gujarat Board 12th Result Link for Arts, Commerce, General At Gseb.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................