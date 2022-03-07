  • Home
Government Issues Warning Against Fake Websites Of Education Ministry Schemes

Updated: Mar 7, 2022 6:46 pm IST

These websites have layout, content and presentation similar to the original websites and are misguiding applicants, the centre said
New Delhi:

The Central Government’s Press Information Bureau today issued a public warning that in order to dupe applicants, several websites have been created with the name similar to Education Ministry schemes such as www.sarvashiksha.online, https://samagra.shikshaabhiyan.co.in, and https://shikshaabhiyan.org.in.

These websites have layout, content and presentation similar to the original websites and are misguiding applicants, it said.

“These websites are offering employment opportunities to the aspiring candidates and misguiding the job aspirants through the layout of website, content and presentation in a manner similar to original website and asking for money from the respondents for the applications. While, these websites have come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy, there may be more such other websites/social media accounts promising jobs and demanding money for recruitment process,” an official statement said.

The centre has asked the public not to submit applications on the fake websites and locate the original websites to safeguard their interests.

“The General Public is, hereby, advised to avoid applying for job opportunities on such websites and to ensure themselves that the websites are authorised by visiting the official website of the concerned Department/personal inquiry/telephone call/e-mail to safeguard their own interest. Any person applying on these websites will be doing so at his own risk & cost and shall be responsible for the consequences thereof,” the statement added.

