Government Invites Young Authors To Write Books On Freedom Fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a new programme to mentor the young authors of this country and encourage them to write books on freedom fighters. The programme has been called as ‘Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors Under India 75 Project’ to mark the 75th Independence Day of our country on August 15. The Union Education Ministry will be overlooking the project launched by the National Book Trust (NBT). There will be an All India National Contest through which the writers will be selected who will then write their respective books on freedom.

The interested candidates must apply for the programme soon as the first mentorship batch will begin on April 1, 2021.

The Prime Minister announced this during the online session ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as he said, “We have to help our young writers and create a section of leaders who will determine our future. I invite my young friends to be part of this initiative and make maximum use of their literary skills”.

The selected authors will be mentored by the experts for a period of 6 to 9 months and finally a book will be published by the National Book Trust. The interested authors will have to send an application via email to NBT director Mr Yuvraj Malik at his official email address director@nbtindia.gov.in.

Indians between the age of 8 to 18 are eligible to participate in the competition. They can author the book in any of the 22 official languages and English. A total of 10 authors in each language will be selected for the mentorship.

The selected authors under the mentorship will be eligible for a stipend of Rs 12,000 (Rs, 1000 monthly stipend) for a period of one year. The project aims at including authors from diverse backgrounds and linguistic groups.