  • Home
  • Education
  • Government To Form Biotechnology Research And Innovation Council Soon

Government To Form Biotechnology Research And Innovation Council Soon

The Minister of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh made the decision during the annual general body meeting of the societies of autonomous institutions of the DBT at the National Institute of Immunology.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 9:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Department Of School Education And Literacy Gets New Secretary In IAS Sanjay Kumar
'University Connect' Student Engagement Programme Begins As India Takes Over G20 Presidency
Haryana Government Reduces Bond Policy Amount; MBBS Students Reject Changes
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Application Last Date Today; Direct Link
Kerala Government Decides To Introduce Bill To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of Universities
Live Streaming Of Universities' Academic Council In December: Karnataka Higher Education Minister
Government To Form Biotechnology Research And Innovation Council Soon
Minister of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh
New Delhi:

The Union government has approved the creation of an apex autonomous body by subsuming 14 institutions of the Department of Biotechnology. The merger of the 14 societies of biotechnology institutes into a single one is in the interest of convenient functioning, cost-effectiveness and integrated working, Science Minister Jitendra Singh.

He made the decision during the annual general body meeting of the societies of autonomous institutions of the DBT at the National Institute of Immunology, according to an official statement on Thursday. The minister said the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (Bric) would build on the foundations developed at the DBT's autonomous institutions.

The Bric fosters synergies while maintaining their distinct research mandates and undertaking cutting-edge research to address national priorities, according to the statement details of the institutes that will be merged were not shared.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Union Minister Jitendra Singh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka KMAT Admit Card 202 Out; Direct Link
Karnataka KMAT Admit Card 202 Out; Direct Link
JEE Main Registration Date 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA JEE Dates, Syllabus, Pattern; Number Of Sessions
JEE Main Registration Date 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA JEE Dates, Syllabus, Pattern; Number Of Sessions
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 19,000 Candidates Register For Spot Round 2
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 19,000 Candidates Register For Spot Round 2
IIT Guwahati Placement 2022-23: Students Receive Highest International Offer Of Rs 2.4 Crore
IIT Guwahati Placement 2022-23: Students Receive Highest International Offer Of Rs 2.4 Crore
CISCE Announces ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates
CISCE Announces ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................