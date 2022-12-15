Government Fact Check Warns Students Of Fake CBSE Website Demanding Registration Fee

PIB fact-check has warned students of fake CBSE website

The government fact check has warned students of a fake Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website. The fake website, the government fact check says has been demanding registration fees from students.

Confirming that the official CBSE website is cbse.gov.in, the PIB fact check said: “A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations.”

It further added: “This website is not associated with CBSE. The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in.

⚠️FRAUD ALERT⚠️



A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://t.co/ufLUWFe0lK) for appearing in board examinations#PIBFactcheck



▶️This website is not associated with @cbseindia29



▶️Official website of CBSE is "https://t.co/8Y8fKLU0Mu" pic.twitter.com/0CndyxoVm0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2022

"This fake website has been created with the address cbsegovt.com and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE Class 10 and 12, 2023 Examinations. Therefore, the general public and stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites. The Board does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading admit cards," CBSE said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced that the Class 10 and 12 board exams will start on February 15, 2023. Students now await the release of the complete CBSE date sheets. The CBSE practical exams will start on January 1, 2023. The official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in, will make the 2023 CBSE date sheets available for Class 10 and Class 12.