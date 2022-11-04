Government Constitutes Committee To Strengthen Assessment, Accreditation Of Higher Educational Institutions

Government of India has constituted a High-Level Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr K Radhakrishnan.

The Government of India has constituted a High-Level Committee, under the Chairmanship of Dr K Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur and Chairperson, Standing Committee of IIT Council to strengthen the assessment and accreditation of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). The mandate of the committee includes strengthening the assessment and accreditation processes and preparing a road map for the National Accreditation Council envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The official statement reads: “India has one of the largest and diverse education systems in the world. With the concerted efforts of the Government there has been widespread expansion in the higher education sector”.

The statement further added, “Accreditation plays a vital role in making quality assurance an integral part of the functioning of Higher Educational Institutions. Accreditation assists the Higher Educational Institutions to understand their strengths and weaknesses through an informed review process, thus facilitating identification of internal areas of planning and resource allocation by them. Accreditation status of any Higher Educational Institution serves as a source of reliable information for the students, employers and the society regarding the quality of education being offered in the Institution”.

The other members of the committee include Professor Mridul Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Assam; Professor Bharat Bhasker, Professor, IIM, Lucknow and the Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.