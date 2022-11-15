Government Aims To Establish 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools

  • Home
"Every block with more than 50 per cent tribal population and alteast 20,000 ST persons to have an EMRS," read the Ministry of Tribal Affairs statement

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 3:08 pm IST

At present, over 1.05 lakh students are studying in 392 Eklavya Model Residential schools
The government is aiming to establish 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools which will benefit over 3.5 lakh Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. "Every block with more than 50 per cent tribal population and alteast 20,000 ST persons to have an EMRS," read the Ministry of Tribal Affairs statement. The ministry shared the development today on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The government will provide financial assistance for the enhancement of tribal education. At present, over 1.05 lakh students are studying in 392 Eklavya Model Residential schools. "Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established to impart quality education, with an emphasis on the holistic development of tribal students living in remote blocks across the country," the ministry said.

To increase the staff strength, the ministry will partner with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Microsoft India, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MDSE), Khadii and Village Industries Commission, Art of Living, IAPT for capacity building of staff.

The ministry is also setting up Centre of Excellence for sports and the National Tribal Research Institute. “Tribal Research Institutes are engaged in research for making policy for the development of tribal and tribal areas. The Ministry has prepared a digital repository of research undertaken by TRIS,” it said.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is being celebrated on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Eklavya Schools
