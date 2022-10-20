'Good Intent But Bad Planning': FAIMA Doctors Association On Hindi Translation Of Medical Textbooks

FAIMA Doctors association writes on Hindi translation of medical books

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Doctors Association termed the central government's move to translate MBBS textbooks into Hindi as a policy made with good intent but bad planning”. The doctors association stated that the medical sciences curriculum is vast and keeps changing with the never-ending research going on at multiple levels worldwide. The FAIMA raised its concern for the growth of world-class doctors to serve the nation and to ensure that the service sector is strengthened as doctors of India are also helping across the world which contributes to the prestige of our country.

The doctors association said that the move ought not to be taken in haste without proper standardisation and planning. “We need to strengthen the medical education sector especially when the transition from erstwhile MCI to NMC is still in the works. Medical education needs a push towards research and innovation of the highest level rather than the deep dive into cultural chauvinism,” FAIMA said in a release.

Highlighting the issue over Hindi translation of medical textbooks the doctors association said: "The current issue of Hindi translation of medical textbooks is fraught with many problems. Primary among them is the standardisation of the medical lexicon into Hindi and producing a set of doctors who will always face some issues while mingling with their peers abroad."

The Hindi versus English debate has been going on for several decades in post independence period, and as a result our policymakers eventually took the middle ground to ensure that Hindi remains the official language while English continues as an associate official language. “This was done while negating the concept of a national language as India is a nation with a multitude of languages and dialects. Hence the language conundrum was settled and this also manifested in our education policy where Hindi and English were not viewed as antagonistic to our idea as a nation,” it said in a statement.